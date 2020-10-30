Maria "Missy" Refugio-Padilla
Ventura - Maria "Missy" Refugio Padilla Medina passed away on October 21, 2020, at the age of 44. She was born in Port Hueneme, CA, raised in Oxnard, CA, and lived most of her adult life in Ventura, CA. Missy graduated from Hueneme High School. She attended Oxnard College and earned her EMT certification. For 25 years, she worked at Mexican Express in Ventura, CA, where she was known for her infectious laughter and loved by her customers. Most recently, Missy worked for the Ventura Unified School District, but her favorite job was that of mom.
Missy was a single-mother to her three kids, whom she loved very dearly. Missy will be remembered for her attention to detail, including the way she would hand-craft birthday and holiday decorations and gifts for her children and loved ones. Missy also enjoyed being a soccer mom, where she was known on and off the AYSO soccer fields in Ventura, and was actively involved with her daughter's Girl Scout troops for 10 years. She also loved everything Disney--she and the kids visited Disneyland every chance she got, and her car was covered with Disney memorabilia inside and out. Missy was an excellent cook and baker, sharing her passion and skills with her children who often helped her. Her children even gave her the nickname "Butter" because it was one of her favorite ingredients. She was particularly well-known for her holiday pies and cookies.
Missy prioritized her children's education. She believed in the power of education and spent much of her time at their schools to ensure she offered her support and encouragement. Her son, Efrain (26) graduated from Arizona State University, and his graduation was one of Missy's proudest moments as a mother. Her daughter, Andrea, (17) is a senior at Buena High School, and her youngest son, Carlos (12) attends Anacapa Middle School.
Missy will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, and for always being family-oriented and a loving mother to her children.
Missy is predeceased by her father, Rafael Medina, and grandfather, Ernesto Castelan.
She is survived by her children, Efrain Gutierrez, Andrea Padilla, and Carlos Padilla; mother, Margarita Medina; brother, Joe Medina; and sister, Virginia Mrsny. Through her children, she had a large extended family, the Tinocos and Padillas, that she loved dearly and whose lives she greatly impacted. She will be remembered by all those that loved her and whose lives she touched
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 6:30pm on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Road in Ventura. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Maria's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148