Maria Rodrigues



It is with great sadness that we share with you the unexpected death of our beautiful mother, Maria. She passed away at her home on October 16, 2020.



Maria was born on December 7, 1946 in Zacatecas, Mexico and moved to the United States when she was 5 years old. She grew up in Santa Paula with her parents, three sisters and brother. When she was a teenager she moved to Ventura. She graduated from Buena High School. She then graduated from Ventura College. She worked in the dental field until she retired in 2018. Maria had two daughters, Julie Sanabria and Monica Dalto and one son Jesus Reveles. She had 5 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. Although our mom only had 2 biological children, she was a mother to so many more.



Maria loved unconditionally. She was a very social person. She would make friends wherever she went. Her passions were her family, her dog Charlie, gardening and decorating. During retirement she enjoyed time spent with her family, Circle of Friends and walking her dog Charlie.



A memorial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Serra Cross...."The Cross" in Ventura.









