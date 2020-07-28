Maria Sanchez CantuOxnard - Maria Sanchez Cantu passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020.Maria was born in Yorktown, Texas as the fourth child of a migrant family. In her lifetime, she was a dedicated wife and mother, whose sole mission was to care for her husband and eight children. Having moved to Oxnard, CA in 1965 from her hometown of Weslaco, Texas, Maria, together with her husband, raised their family while they were both employed at the Bob Jones Ranch of Oxnard for 30 years. They both shared the value of hard work and instilled that same value in their children.One thing that she and her husband looked forward to doing every year at Christmas, was to travel to Weslaco, their hometown, located in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. There, they thoroughly enjoyed spending time with their eldest daughter and her family, Maria's brother and sisters and their families, as well as with their many friends. The love and enjoyable moments they shared with their family members and their friends from the Valley was mutual. The Valley family and friends also looked forward for their arrival and visit to Weslaco, Texas.She was married to Samuel P Cantu for 76 years. Through all those years, Maria and her husband had a basic trust of one another as husband and wife. They always felt comfortable relying on each other financially and socially with their family.Maria Cantu is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel P. Cantu; son-in-law, Manuel Abrego; parents, Leonardo and Ester Sanchez; one brother, Leonardo Sanchez Jr.; three sisters: Rosa Sanchez, Jesusa S. Garza, and Rebecca S. Wright.She is survived by her children, Fernando (Susie) Cantu, Violanda Abrego, Samuel Cantu Jr. (Shelly), Graciela (Ruben) Guajardo, Arturo (Marisol) Cantu, Robert (Gerri) Cantu, Estella (Joe) Cardona, and Rick (Margie) Cantu; 26 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.The Cantu family very much appreciates your continued prayers.Funeral services are private under the direction of Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard.