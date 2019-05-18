Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
For more information about
Maria Vaca
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Chapel
1333 E. Ventura Blvd.
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
Maria "Irene" Vaca


Maria "Irene" Vaca

Oxnard - Maria "Irene" Vaca, born April 20, 1925 in San Martin Hidalgo, Jalisco, Mexico, went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Juan Manuel and daughter, Carmen Bautista. She is survived by her children: Rafael

and spouse Carmen Vaca, Manuel "Chico" Vaca, Alicia and spouse Michael Reyes, and Maria Rivas; son-in-law Jesus Bautista; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

We love you, you will be greatly missed.

Viewing will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. with an evening Vigil starting at 6:30 at Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 North H St., Oxnard, CA. Burial Mass will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 E. Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, CA. Burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 19, 2019
