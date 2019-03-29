|
|
Marian Marlene Spencer
Ventura, CA
Marian Marlene Spencer passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019. She was 85 years old.
Marian was born on February 26th, 1934 in West-hope, North Dakota, and played high school basketball. Marian married the love of her life, Harland "Harley" Spencer of Maxbass, North Dakota on June 6, 1952. They were happily married 62 years until his passing in 2014. While Harley worked as a Ventura IBEW electrician in the early 1950's, Marian worked as an office secretary and Title Officer's assistant. Marian and Harley were longtime residents of Ventura, California, raising their daughter Sheryl in their home in east Ventura. The couple were 1962 founding members of Grace Lutheran Church in Ventura where they worshipped and served regularly.
Marian went camping, water-skiing, and traveling across the country with Harley and Sheryl, and the couple took cruises to Hawaii and Alaska. The couple also enjoyed hosting their immediate and extended family for unparalleled Thanksgiving feasts which included robust card games after the meal. Marian loved to sew, particularly needlepoint and counted-cross-stitch, and enjoyed written and jigsaw puzzles. She also was fond of playing the dice game Bunco with friends, Pinochle and other card games, and enjoyed watching basketball and baseball games. She would create miniature shadowbox displays, including the meticulous crafting of miniature furnishings and items from tiny pieces of hardwood. While in good health, she regularly participated in Quilting Wednesdays with the Lutheran Woman's Missionary League (LWML) at Grace Lutheran Church.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents Andrew & Alma Nielsen, brothers Albert (Margret), Ivan (June), Melvin(Inez) and sister Gladys (Richard) Hegdahl, and brother-in-law Dale Peterson. She is survived by her sister, Donna; daughter, Sheryl; son-in-law, Jim; her four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Abagale, Elias, and Naomi; her great-grandson, Harland, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Marian will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 6190 Telephone Road, Ventura on April 6, 2019, 11 a.m. Interment at Westhope, ND Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 29 to Apr. 6, 2019