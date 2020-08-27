Marian Matas Christiansen Newman



Ojai - September 5, 1933 - August 21, 2020



A first generation American citizen, born to Danish immigrants, Peter Johannes Martin Christiansen and Maren Aloysia Matas in 1933, Marian aspired, from a young age, to be a strong successful woman. Her first major accomplishment was becoming a professional model in her young adult life. Using the same agent as Marilyn Monroe, Marian became the showroom model for Jack Needleman's high-end clothing line "Anjac Fashions of California."



In 1955, fate led Marian to agree to a blind date with James (Jim) Newman, a gentleman who managed the Pepsi Bottling plant in Covina, CA. Just two short years later, the two eloped in Las Vegas and moved to Covina, CA together. Their stay in Covina was short-lived though, as Jim and two of his brothers, William (Bill) and John (Jack), purchased the Pepsi Cola bottling plant in Ventura and Santa Barbara in 1958. Two short years and two children later (Chris, 1958 and Eric, 1960), Marian and Jim purchased their first Ojai home.



Marian loved Ojai. She loved the people, the weather, the scenery, and the history. So, when the opportunity arose for her to fulfill one of her lifelong dreams of owning a specialty boutique store in the town she loved, she seized the opportunity. In 1979, she opened Country Club Collectibles, a specialty boutique on the grounds of the Ojai Valley Inn. She successfully owned and operated Country Club Collectibles until 1988 when she decided to step down to take on the role as "Grammi" after the birth of her only granddaughter, Summer Newman (now Summer Tigert).



After stepping away from the business she built and maintained for almost a decade, Marian and Jim used some of their free time to fulfill their love of traveling. They traveled the world together, including trips to Panama, Alaska, Denmark, and Mexico, to name a few. Marian's love of traveling continued into her later life. She even took a trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands for her 80th birthday with her son, Eric, her granddaughter, Summer, and Summer's husband, Chase. It was on this cruise through the Galapagos that Marian was able to swim with sharks, see giant tortoises and pink flamingos, hike the beaches, take catamaran tours, and indulge on Ecuadorian cuisine.



Despite traveling to many places and experiencing many cultures, Ojai was Marian's home. Her love for others inspired her to spend nearly a decade volunteering for the Children's Home Society, while her fascination with Ojai's history eventually led her to volunteer as a docent for the Ojai Valley Museum. Marian was also an avid investor. For years, she was a member of the "Investment Club," where she met with over savvy women to discuss the market, IPOs, and annual reports, and would then purchase and sell various stocks. Her friends and fellow investment club members referred to her as the "researcher" due to her relentless thirst for knowledge regarding companies and forecasts.



Marian will continue to be part of our lives. Every time we have a Topa Topa Salad from Ojai Emporium or a fresh tomato salad from Boccali's, we will think of her. Every year when we watch one of her favorite holiday movies, "The Holiday," she will be there with us in spirit. Toddies, gardens, hummingbirds, Christmas ornaments, nature photography, lobster dinners in December, and an enduring love will forever remind us of Marian. To the woman who has accomplished so much and has provided those she loved with so many great memories and experiences, we love you and miss you. You will forever be a part of our lives.



Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her firstborn son, Chris and is survived by her son, Eric Newman, her granddaughter, Summer Tigert (Chase), and her great-grandchildren Faith Tigert (5) and Canon Tigert (3).



In lieu of flowers or cards, please share any noteworthy memories you may have of Marian or Jim Newman by email to: NewmanFamilyMemories@gmail.com or via mail to: The Tigert's- 4262 Lakeshore Dr., Sagle, ID 83860









