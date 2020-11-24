1/1
Marian Parker
Marian Parker

Marian Parker, 88, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 18, 2020.

She was born in Manitowoc, WI on January 16,1932 to William and Vera Nelson.

She graduated from Lincoln High School Manitowoc, WI in 1950. She married Vernon Parker on June 9, 1953 in Illinois. Vernon was from Two Rivers, WI.

In 1987 she attended Ventura and Oxnard College and attained a legal assistant certificate.

She was preceded in death by Vernon and Gail her daughter. Her sister Ellen and brother-in-law Ben Comstock, and their son Greg. Sister-in-law Grace Gibson.

Marian is survived by her children, Julie (Ron) Rowlett and their sons Chad and Cory. Lisa Parker, Neil (Cheryl) Parker and his son Devin and her great grandson, Vance. Sister-in laws Sharon (Butch) Strouff, Carol (Tom) Tess, Brother-in-law Jim Gibson, Niece Lynn (Roy) Wehking and Niece-in-law Cindy Comstock.

She is interned with her husband at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, CA.




Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
