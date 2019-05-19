|
Marianne Spriggs Willard
Ventura - Mari Willard passed away on April 26, 2019, in Ventura CA. She was born in Provo, Utah on April 23, 1952, to Max and Wilma Spriggs. Her family moved to Las Vegas when she was 12 years old. While in Las Vegas Mari graduated from Clark High School. In 1975, Mari moved to Alaska where she met and married the love of her life, Calvin "A" Willard. They spent many happy years in Alaska and this last September celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Along with Cal came four children and she eventually became a beloved grandma to six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Cal and Mari moved to Ventura County in 1988. Mari had a special place in her heart for all animals great and small and devoted her life to their service and care. Mari worked the Ojai Humane Society for five years and then went on to work as a Vet Tech at All Cats' Clinic, in Ventura. In addition to her professional care of animals, she was a foster, donor, rescuer and advocate for them. Her passion for animals was inspiring and something she passed on to many of her grandchildren.
In 1997, Mari survived several strokes that left her no longer able to work. She has since spent her time as an activist for animals and underdogs; writing letters on their behalf to members of Congress, Governors and local authorities.
Mari was a joy to know and to be around. To know her was to love her. Mari leaves behind to carry on her love and legacy her beloved husband Calvin, and all of his extended family, Children; Mike Willard and partner Israel Vega, Leslie Lewey and husband David, Stacy Henderson and Holly Coggins along with their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Maxine Vaughan and her many nieces and nephews that all held a special place in her heart. Mari has been reunited with her parents, brother, Randy, sister, Jan and many special animals in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00AM, at Encounter Church, in their "Plex", 6950 Ralston Street, Ventura, CA 93003. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019