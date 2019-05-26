|
|
Marie Brown
Ventura - Marie Brown of Ventura passed away May 15th at the age of 87 after a lingering illness. She was surrounded when she passed by the family she held close in Life, and went peacefully to be with the Lord.
She was born July 11, 1931 in Cherokee County, Kansas, daughter of Rose and Tony Marrello. She idolized her brother Mike, and shared a deep connection with Rose that duplicated itself in her relationship with her own children. The family struggled during the Depression, with profound effect on Marie. She was a hard worker, an accomplished steward of family resources, a world class cook using simple ingredients, practical, elevated frugality to a science, and was endlessly self-sacrificing when caring for those she loved.
Blessed with striking beauty, she looked younger than her years her entire life. Marie was careful about her appearance, but was modest, unassuming, content to play a supporting role, and was an intensely private person who valued family above all else.
In 1951 she met her future husband, Charles, on a double date. Shortly after, the Army drafted him for the Korean Conflict. As Marie tells the story, she knew from the first he was "the one", and waited for his return to resume their romance. They married in Columbus, Kansas in August 1955 and have remained married, and devoted, to each other for nearly 64 years. The young couple moved the week they were married, via Route 66, to begin their new lives in California. Charles pursued a career in education, Marie made homes for them - first in San Bernardino, then Palos Verdes, and finally in Ventura. She enjoyed a brief working career in Insurance and tax preparation but willingly traded her career for full-time motherhood with the birth of her son John. Three years later her daughter Melissa was born. She was an attendant and loving mother, a strong and guiding influence, and a fierce advocate and protector of both her husband and her children.
Dedicated to her family, Marie was the consummate home-maker. She took pride in the cleanliness and appearance of her home, and was an avid reader of Good Housekeeping. Food was a centerpiece in the household, and she enjoyed preparing Italian specialties and trying new recipes on the family. She perfected family favorites such as homemade noodles and ravioli that cannot be duplicated, and will not be forgotten. She was also an avid football fan, enjoyed watching games on tv, and made penalty calls that were as accurate as those officiating the games. She had been a member of the Ventura First United Methodist Church since 1972.
Marie is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her husband Dr. Charles Brown, son John Brown (Haydie) of Petaluma, daughter Melissa Livingston (Dale) of Ventura, grandchildren Nicole Senteio, Diego Rico, Belinda Mausser, Caitlin Brown, Daniel Pacheco, and Brennan Livingston, and seven great-grandchildren.
Consistent with her wishes there will be no funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Condolences may be directed to the family home. The family wishes to thank the staff of Community Memorial Hospital for their attentive and compassionate care during her illness.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019