Marie Lovio Ruiz
Santa Paula, CA
"Always Together"
Marie Lovio Ruiz entered into Our Lords rest on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Marie was born on Christmas Day 1937 to parents Florencio and Maria Lovio. She was one of 8 siblings, and spent her early years in Santa Paula, and traveled throughout California with her family as a migrant farm worker. She learned the value of working hard early on, values she kept her entire life.
On November 16, 1955, Marie married Fermin Ruiz, also of Santa Paula. They eventually settled in Ventura raising four daughters and two sons. Marie was a devoted wife and mother, who also worked as a housekeeper at various times, including working for the Dudley Family at their home in Ventura. She instilled a faith in God to all her children, as well as the fear of the infamous slipper when we got out of hand. Marie maintained her fiery personality and witty mind up until the end of her life.
Marie was also a devoted grandmother, who dedicated 18 years of her life to caring for and tending to the every need of her first born grandchild, Anthony Sapien who was born with severe cerebral palsy. Her selfless devotion to Anthony never weakened, even when his care became more difficult. She was more than just a grandmother to Anthony, she was truly his angel.
Over the years, Marie enjoyed family road trips to anywhere there was a slot machine, including Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Laughlin Nevada. She'd spend hours at the slots and more often than not came out not only a little tipsy, but usually a winner. Even though time and age eventually slowed Marie down, she never lost track of her checkbook and knew the value of not being wasteful or flippant with finances. She never missed the evening news and was on top of all the celebrity scandals and happenings in the political world. The family will always remember the Christmas gatherings when Marie would make dozens of tamales and force you to eat even when you just couldn't anymore. She always wanted to be sure her family was taken care of.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Fermin Ruiz, daughter Patty Salomon and grandson Anthony Sapien. She also is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters.
Marie, is survived by brother Charlie Lovio, daughters Darlene Jordan (husband Robert), Debbie Hernandez (husband Gonzalo) Francine Galvan (husband Ray) , sons Randy Ruiz and Rudy Ruiz (wife Shauna), and 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchilden.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, including Brad Calhoun, for their amazing care and treatment not only to Marie in her final days, but to the family as well. We will forever be grateful for the love you showed our mother.
We love you mom, say hi to the family from all of us, and we'll see you again.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30AM at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 235 North Ninth Street, Santa Paula, CA. Inurnment will follow at Santa Paula Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 9, 2019