Marilyn Ann (Thornton) FarwellMarilyn Ann (Thornton) Farwell was born into the small town of Donnellson, Iowa, on Friday, October, 25 1935 - exactly one year to the day after her parents, Neil Alexander Thornton and Blanche Mae Weber, were married. She was the oldest of three daughters - Judy Arlene (McKinna) and Nancy Annette (Baker). The girls lost their father to cancer when they were ages 12, 8 and 4. Times were tough, and out of the Thornton family's deep love for Blanche, Neil's brother, Fremont (Monty) married the girls' mom, to ensure they'd be cared for.The family moved to Burlington, Iowa, and then later to Roseville, Illinois, where Marilyn's parents' purchased a restaurant. Every day, Marilyn worked at the restaurant after school. Although her family responsibilities kept her busy, she always had close friends. People loved her kindness and sweet spirit. She graduated from Roseville High School in May 1953, where she was also the homecoming queen. One year later, the family moved to Camarillo, California.The family loved music. Marilyn played the Alto Saxophone in her school's marching band. She later joined the choir at her beloved United Methodist Church, which she joined in Camarillo in 1954.When living in Camarillo from 1954 to the time she retired in 1998, Marilyn worked at Bank of America, first located on Arneill Road, which later moved to Ponderosa Drive. She was a popular Teller at the branch, with customers who'd allow others to pass them in line while they waited for her to be available.Marilyn's first daughter from a previous marriage was Cynthia Ann (Pumphrey). After divorce from Cindy's father, she married the love of her life and her best friend - William "Bert" Farwell. Bert had been married before and had a son named William Gregory Farwell. Bert and Marilyn first met at a "Parents Without Partners" meeting. They began dating and square dancing - as Bert was a square dance "caller". They married on November 22, 1963.Bert and Marilyn had a daughter together, Michelle Ann (Shriver). Their family had a number of adventures - moving to Linkoping, Sweden, for 18 months for Bert's work, then later to Las Cruces, New Mexico. They also traveled nationally for Michelle's gymnastics' meets.Family has always been most important to Marilyn and Bert. They loved and cared for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cindy's children - Jeffery Thomas Farwell, Tiffany Susanne Pumphrey, and Jeremy Michael Pumphrey - often lived in or near the Farwell home when younger. In 2003, when Marilyn and Bert's great grandchildren were placed in foster care, they began the process to be licensed foster parents. Alora Dannon (Jolley), age 9 at the time, Devin Ray, age 4, and Dillon William, 3 months, all moved in with Marilyn and Bert. Three years later they were adopted as Farwell children, and Marilyn and Bert started round two of raising children for the last 17 years.Marilyn's care for others showed through her volunteer work which included her church, the Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo, and the Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary. In fact, Marilyn was recognized by the Pleasant Valley Historical Society as a "Doña" in 2003. Doñas are long-time residents who have made a difference in the community through their professional and volunteer efforts for at least twenty years.In recent years, Marilyn struggled with several heath challenges. She succumbed to cancer on October 24, 2020, the day before her 85th birthday. She passed at home surrounded by family. The Lord promises in John 14:1-4 that He has prepared a place for us. Although her family's heart is heavy with grief, we know we will see her again in eternity...and we'll square dance with her on the streets of gold in the heavenly city.Marilyn is survived by her husband, one sister, 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Ann Farwell Pumphrey, great granddaughter Celeste Ivory Miller, sister Nancy Annette Baker, and her parents Neil and Blanche Thornton.Her celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 1, at 1p, outdoors at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park. (Masks are required for all attendees age 2 or older.)