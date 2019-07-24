|
|
Marilyn Carabajal Lynch
Ventura - Marilyn Carabajal Lynch, born on July 10th 1937 passed away peacefully on July 16th 2019 with her two sons at her side. Marilyn Lynch was a life long resident of Ventura. After graduating from Ventura High School she worked for the Federal Government at Point Mugu in their accounting department for over 30 years before retiring.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Michael and Shaun Lynch, her brother John Carabajal (sister-in-law, Thelma), grandsons Brody and Connor Lynch and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Tony Carabajal.
Marilyn had a great love of cooking, her cats, traveling and her family.
A private ceremony will be held on Saturday July 27th with a reception following at 2:00pm. Please contact Shaun Lynch at 805-380-5171 for details.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 24, 2019