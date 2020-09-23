Marilyn Grayson



Simi Valley - Marilyn J. Grayson, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, friend, and longtime Simi Valley resident, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.



Marilyn was born August 24, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to Alphonsus Martin and Marie McMahon Martin. She grew up in Berwyn, Illinois, and worked odd jobs for spending money until 1953 when she joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. She was extremely proud of her military service, working in the nursery and delivery wards at US Army Hospital - Sandia Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was there she met and later married her husband, John, in 1955. Shortly after their discharge from the military, the young couple came to Southern California and eventually settled in Simi Valley in 1961. As a homemaker, she was involved in various activities involving her children. She was active in the community through her work with the St. Rose of Lima Altar & Rosary Society and she sang in the choir. After her children left home, she was able to partake in her other interests and passions such as reading, doing crossword puzzles, going to the movies, traveling, spending time at the gym and walking with friends. She was especially proud of her two daughters who followed in her military footsteps, both serving in the U.S. Navy. She would often travel to the overseas locations where they were stationed.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Patricia Barclay and Joanne Martin, her brothers John, Roger, Robert, and Ronald Martin, and her baby girl Mary Anne Grayson. She is survived by her husband of 65 years John B. Grayson, sons Dennis and Kerry Grayson (Laura), daughters Kelly Gordon (James) and Kristy Grayson, sister-in-laws Marcella Martin and Joan Martin, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as several nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the medical professionals at the Adventist Health Network and the Adventist Health Home Care Services for their kindness these last few years.



Interment was held on September 18, 2020, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Donations in Marilyn's honor can be made to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Women's Memorial Foundation, 200 North Glebe Rd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22203.









