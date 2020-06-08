Marilyn (Lynn) Joyce Steinberg



Marilyn (Lynn) Joyce Steinberg (Alloway) died in the early hours of June 10th, 2019, ending her suffering from the depredations of Alzheimer's Disease, which she had been diagnosed with in 2013. She was 82 years old.



Marilyn was born January 8th, 1937 to Naomi (Raper) and Marion Alloway, and grew up in Cherokee, Iowa with her younger sister, Alice (Ann). Even as a small child, she was attracted to music. Her mother told of 3-yr-old Marilyn who, while riding her tricycle, heard music coming from the piano teacher's house-- and rode straight there to stand at the screen-door listening raptly to the music. She took piano lessons for 12 years; by the time she was in high school, she had become an accomplished pianist who was in demand for school functions requiring a pianist, and as an accompanist for singers.



Marilyn was an excellent student and was involved in many school-related and community activities in her hometown: a leading role in an operetta, playing in a double quartet as well as an acapella musical group, acting in plays, competing in piano competitions (and playing in mass piano extravaganzas—including a concert with 100 pianos!), writing for school newspapers, participating in the youth group of the local Methodist church. Starting in 6th grade, she also worked the front counter in her father's dry-cleaning shop, although not happily, especially in the heat of Iowa summers (and before air conditioning); in high school, she switched to a secretarial job at a chicken hatchery. She was very interested in the big, wide world outside her hometown….and by the time she graduated (3rd in her class of 80 students) from Washington High School in 1955, she was corresponding with 80 pen-pals around the world. She yearned to travel, but it wasn't until she was about 10 yrs old (after WWII ended) that her family started to take trips, usually by car. One travel highlight from high school was being chosen by her church to go to New York City and Washington D.C., where she visited the U.N., met congressmen, and had her first taste of Japanese food.



After high school, she enrolled at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, (55 miles from home) and thrived in her four years there. She majored in business administration and minored in music, with music theory being her favorite class. She continued to play piano at church and musical events on campus. She worked as a secretary in both the Dean of Men and the Dean of Women's offices on campus, and took composition very seriously--so seriously that her sister remembers receiving back letters she'd sent to Marilyn—with grammatical corrections notated! She joined the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, making happy memories & lasting friendships. She was also a member of the honorary society, Kappa Pi Alpha, on campus. Between her junior & senior year, she traveled to Europe with a group of classmates (chaperoned by the Dean of Women). Decades later, she still talked fondly of wonderful places they'd visited & things they'd seen (and heard—she was especially thrilled by the Vienna opera); on the other hand, her sister recalls Marilyn running out of spending money and asking their father to wire her more!



After graduating college in 1959, she moved to Chicago, ready to work in the big city. She got a job as executive secretary in Salary Administration at International Harvester; among her duties, she was part of many confidential meetings, such as closed-door contract negotiations with the auto workers union. She really liked the job and her boss there. But….in 1963, through her roommate, she met Howard Steinberg who, though living in California, was visiting his hometown. After several months of whirlwind bi-coastal romance, they were married in Chicago on a cold winter day (Dec 22). Their honeymoon started in Iowa (visiting Marilyn's family) and ended with driving across the country (transporting a mysterious "hot-rod" to Los Angeles--source of family stories). Once in L.A., where Howard worked as a probation officer, they made their first home in an apartment in the Los Feliz area. And with this move, Marilyn started going by "Lynn". Their daughter, Sabra, was born the following September, and shortly thereafter, they bought their first house and moved to Simi Valley, where they lived for 11 years. Three years later, their son, Shawn, was born, and the family was complete.



In the early years of marriage, Lynn's consuming work was as a mother to 2 active children, but also worked part time for a tax accountant. Then in the early 1970s, she went back to full-time work as the office manager and secretary for the principal of the Simi Valley Adult School (SVAS), a job she was offered before she'd even gotten home from the interview. That was the start of a long career at SVAS. It was also during this time that the family moved from Simi Valley to Newbury Park, which made going to work a real commute. In 1979, she also began teaching part-time in the Office of Occupations Program at SVAS. Soon she was coordinating the whole program (staff and at least initially, 200 students) and moved to full-time teaching/coordinating. She got in early on training people in basic skills (after mastering them herself) with a new office tool—the computer. She got "…great satisfaction seeing people grow in skills and confidence and then be successful in finding and holding jobs". After nearly 3 decades of dedicated service and helping many students train (or re-train) for new careers, she retired from SVAS in 2002.



In addition to paid employment, Lynn took on many volunteer roles over the years. In the early 1970s, she was a leader of precinct workers to get a district park bond measure passed, and was co-leader of her daughter's Brownie troop. And she was very active in her children's educations/schools. She helped run a nursery school "coop" and volunteered as "room mother" in her kids' classrooms year after year. She volunteered at the school district's Idea Factory, and she was heavily involved in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).



As the mother of animal lovers, Lynn put up with a plethora of pets over the years, starting with a dog, but eventually including: fish, rabbits, hamsters, mice, rats, toads, turtles/tortoises, cats, guinea pigs…. More than one family story relates to caged pets getting loose in the house, or being banished from the house, but by and large, Lynn accommodated all that came along with her kids' menagerie, and she ended up quite a cat-lover (which no one would have predicted).



When the kids were young, family vacations and trips were low cost. Sometimes, the family would drive (3 long, hot days each way with no air conditioning & 2 children fighting in the backseat!) to visit family & friends in the Midwest. Other memorable car-trips were to Western national parks. In later years, Lynn & Howard enjoyed Pismo Beach, & one of Lynn's favorite towns to visit was Cambria. In retirement, she augmented their vacation repertoire by entering many sweepstakes/contests--winning trips to London, Las Vegas, Yucatan Peninsula, Honolulu, & Puerta Vallarta (as well as a car & a year of maid service)! Much to Howard's dismay, Lynn wasn't much of a sports fan; but she did love the bands & music at the half-time shows of football games. She particularly enjoyed the Rose Bowl Parade--especially being there in person. Throughout much of her married life, Lynn was known for her cooking (especially her baking!), particularly her elaborate and delicious dinner parties at holidays. In her spare time, she liked crafting and always enjoyed reading, especially mysteries and courtroom dramas. She also loved going to music shows at the Civic Arts Plaza that opened in Thousand Oaks in 1994. She even became a volunteer usher there in 2009, & continued ushering as long as she was able.



In addition to being short (barely over 5 ft tall), stubborn, smart, organized and very private, Lynn is remembered as a very generous & thoughtful woman. Before her illness, she always remembered everyone's birthdays/special events, and she commemorated each with at least a card. Family members learned to be careful about expressing interest in things, because if she heard it, undoubtedly at the next birthday or Christmas, that very thing would appear as a gift to them. And special events and holidays were marked with homemade baked goods, even if they had to be shipped.



Lynn was long concerned with conserving resources, and made personal efforts to conserve energy and to reuse/recycle products; her kids remember hot summer days spent picking up littered aluminum cans and glass bottles at her "urging". As she got older, Lynn gained more and more interest in environmental issues, and joined several environmental organizations, donating regularly to their causes. Not surprisingly, she was an early "convert" to driving a hybrid car, and she loved her Prius (giving up driving was the first of many hard losses to Alzheimers).



Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Naomi (Raper) and Marion Alloway, and by her brother Ronald Alloway who tragically died before Marilyn was born. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard Steinberg; their daughter Sabra Steinberg and her husband Jeff Dunk; son Shawn Steinberg and his wife Alexa ("Jill") Steinberg; and by granddaughters Haleigh Dunk, Emily Steinberg, and Blair Steinberg. She is also survived by sister Alice ("Ann") Holck and husband Gary, and by nieces, nephews, grandnieces & a grandnephew: Tyler Holck & Gayle Brown, Kristin (Holck) & RJ Cardin, Alison (Holck) and Greg Rajnowski, Blair (Holck) and Jack Sanders, Johanna (Holck) and Ryan Jolivette, Jaymie Cardin, Levi Rajnowski, Brook Rajnowski, and Garrison Holck. She is also missed by sister-in-law Elaine Dunn and Elaine's extended family in Illinois.



There were no services. In her memory, she would have appreciated donations be made towards Alzheimer's research, music-related charities, or environmental causes.









