|
|
Marilyn Lee Ellis
Simi Valley - Marilyn Lee Ellis of Simi Valley, CA passed away on February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 8, 1939, to Mildred and Edward Hanna in Glendale, CA. She grew up in El Monte and Highland Park, and then moved to Baldwin Park in 1946 and attended Baldwin Park High School. In her senior year of high school, her family moved to Palmdale, CA where she attended Antelope Valley High School and graduated in 1957.
She married Roger Ellis on February 21,1958 in Palmdale, CA and was a beloved homemaker and a devout Christian. Marilyn enjoyed cooking for her family, loved animals, especially her cats, and watching good old time movies. She was a good letter writer, and enjoyed writing Christmas cards and letters and remembering loved ones on their birthdays.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Ellis, her daughters, Dawn Todd and Kim Ellis, her granddaughters Heather Todd, Erika Page & Andrea (Lance) Nguyen, along with her grandsons Kody Todd and Brock Ellis and her great-granddaughter, Lily Nguyen. She is also survived by her sister, Dottie (Ron) Amland, and was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brandi Todd.
Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 @11am at Rose Family Funeral Home, with a viewing from 10-11am. A graveside service will follow at the Simi Valley Cemetery. The day will conclude with a Celebration of Life at the home of her daughter, Dawn.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020