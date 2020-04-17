|
Marilyn McKinzie
Marilyn was born on September 7, 1937 to Margaret and Eugene Mayer and raised in Evanston, Ill. Marilyn graduated from Northwestern University while working her way through school and was a proud member of Alpha Phi, also serving as President of her sorority.
In 1960, she married Jim McKinzie and together they moved to California, eventually establishing their lives in Ventura. A generous soul, Marilyn volunteered for many organizations, including PEO, Assistance League, and Medical Auxillary. She enjoyed gourmet cooking and gardening, and she tended to the most beautiful roses. Passionate for music, Marilyn was a member of the ChannelAire Chorus and was very proud of her chapter and their success in National Sweet Adeline competitions.
Married for 59 years, Marilyn and Jim shared a love for travel, and together they traveled the world. Marilyn and Jim supported each other in every aspect of life, and they truly had a marriage based on love, compassion, and friendship. Known for being a very kind person, Marilyn had a life full of laughter and happiness and was always thankful to be surrounded by family and good friends.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Jim, son Dave (Laura), daughter Kathryn (Steve), grandchildren Chase, Griffin, Nick, Cassidy, and Drew, brother Larry, and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn's family would like to thank the staff at Aegis living center for their warm care and support for the whole family.
There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020