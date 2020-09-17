Marilyn Vitt
Ventura - It is with sadness to announce the passing of our mother, Marilyn Vitt, 92, of Ventura. She was a resident of Ventura County for 65 years. Marilyn grew up in Monrovia, California, where she met her husband of 70 years, Stuart Vitt. They moved to Ventura in the early nineteen sixties and along with her husband raised their three boys. Marilyn worked for both the State of California and the County of Ventura where she retired. She was very active and gave much time to numerous charities and non-profits. The Ventura County Symphony, the Ventura County Assistance League, and the Ventura Music Festival were among her favorites. She was committed to her church, Ventura Community Presbyterian, having taught Sunday school as far back as the early 60's. The church gave her far more than she gave the church, she would often say.
She could often be heard cheering at her son's Little League games, and at times, yelling at the umpire who in most cases was her husband. She taught herself and her boys how to snow and water ski and loved her trips to Mammoth Mountain. She camped throughout our country's national parks teaching her son's the importance of conservation and the love of nature.
Marilyn loved playing bridge, as well as the ladies, with her regular group. She played until her eyes would no longer allow. She could be seen walking regularly in the beach area, sometimes on the beach with her dog, Charley, one of many pets she adored throughout her life.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Jon and Joel, and granddaughters Jewell and Jade, sister Lois and sister-law-Cynthia, nieces, Jodi, Jane, and Kathy, nephews Greg, Matthew, Kent, and Randy, and of course, her cat of 21 years, Clarence. She is preceded in death by her husband Stuart, son Jeffrey, brother John, and brother-in-law George. Thank you to the caring staff for many years at Warwar Medical Group. Due to the circumstances, a service will be planned at a later date for both Marilyn and Stuart. In lieu of flowers, please support a charity of one's choice
in the local community.