Marilynn "Lynn" Wells



Jan. 6, 1933 - Nov. 7, 2020



Lynn was born in Torrance to Lelah (Ragsdale) and William E. Chory, Sr. Her brothers William and Charles are deceased.



The Chory family moved to Virginia and then Maryland to find work. Lynn attended school in Baltimore and later worked as an administrative secretary at APL. She married Donald M. Wells on August 17, 1963 in Baltimore. They settled in Ventura, CA, where they raised his daughters, Trudi Farschman and Donna Petersen and later had Jennifer (granddaughter, Kiana Komatsu). She earned a degree at Ventura College while raising her daughter.



Lynn enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and bowling. She passed away peacefully with Don and Jennifer at her side. No services are planned. If anyone wishes to donate in her memory, please send money or books to the Ventura County Library.









