Mario "Marito" Mendez Magdaleno Jr.
Saticoy - Mario "Marito" Mendez Magdaleno Jr. unexpectedly gained his wings on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the age of 47. Mario was born on September 03, 1973 in Merced, California to Mario and Raquel Mendez. He graduated from Buena High a school in 1992.
He was a very Family oriented person. He loved his mom, dad, brothers and his kids with his whole heart. He loved to play basketball at the park with his friends. He loved playing the keyboard and singing in the garage with his Dad and brothers. He loved to reminisce and show you pictures of him growing up. It made him laugh and definitely made him happy to think of all the memories he was able to share.
He always encouraged his kids to pursue their goals. When asked by his daughter Mariah how he wanted to be remembered for a school project, his answer was that he wanted to be remembered as a good person.
He is preceded in death by His Grandpa Rodolpho Garcia and his Grandma Isabel Mendez. Mario is survived by his Mom Maria Raquel Mendez Garcia and Dad Mario Mendez Magdaleno Sr.; His Sons Michael Mendez and Joseph Jonathan Hernandez, His daughters Lesette, Mariah, Jazmin and Daisy Mendez; His brothers Jaime, Armando, and Victor Mendez; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousin.
He believed in "God affects" and believe things happened for a reason and it was God sending little signs. So to know his daughter was able to get to ask him how he wanted to be remembered was definitely a God affect.
So we will remember him just that way. No matter what he was going through in life, he still tried to be there and protect those he cared about, family or friend. We know you'd be with us today if heaven wasn't so far away. Rest Easy Marito.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148