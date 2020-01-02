|
Marion Elaine Hernvall
Marion, who went by Elaine, passed peacefully in her sleep. She had not been doing well for some time. She suffered from a disease known as Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT), which ultimately led to her passing. Though we are very sad, we are thankful that she is now at peace.
Elaine was born on February 21, 1938 in Ventura, California to parents Ira and Olive Jane Holthe. She died peacefully at her home in Ojai on December 30, 2019. She was 81 years old.
After graduating from Ventura High School, her next door neighbor introduced her to Orville Hernvall at the Ventura County Tax Collectors Office. Orville worked for the Title Insurance & Trust Company and was checking taxes. Unbeknown to both of them, she would soon be working for the same company.
Orville and Elaine were married on March 22, 1957 and were blessed with 62 years together.
Elaine is survived by her husband Orville Hernvall, son Ron Hernvall and his wife Cindi, daughter Mary Jane Scesney and her husband Matt, daughter Alene Barkemeyer, daughter Elaine Cummins, eight Grandchildren, and five Great Grandchildren.
Elaine was a founding member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Ojai, where she dedicated her life to serving God and where she made many lifelong friends.
The family has elected to have a private graveside service.
For those who would like to make a donation in Elaine's honor to help find a cure for this disease, which has affected Elaine as well as two of her children, please go to the following link and select Type 2 in order to receive a double match:
https://www.cmtausa.org/news/another-500000-pledge-to-type-2-research/
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020