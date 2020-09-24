Marion Margaret Schillo



Marion dedicated her life to others. She gave all of herself to her family and to the community.



Born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on January 30, 1932 Marion joined sister Joanie Travers as the youngest of two children to George and Marie Travers. During her childhood in the Summer, she would go with her family to Travers Island on Eagle Springs Lake in Wisconsin where her Father built a lake house and spent many enjoyable Summers there. (Later in life, Marion and her husband Frank built a house on the same island and enjoyed many Summers there in retirement.)



After attending Marquette University in Milwaukee, she graduated and became a First Grade Teacher in the city.



Shortly thereafter, on a blind date she met Francis X Schillo from Pittsburgh who was attending the University of Notre Dame at the time. The two fell in love and after Frank served his two-year military commitment at Bremerhaven Germany, they were married in Wauwatosa at St Bernards Parish on May 3, 1958. They resided in Dayton Ohio until moving to Thousand Oaks California in the Fall of 1971.



In the 62 years of marriage together, Marion and Frank worked together to give to others in the community. Marion was a long time President of the League of Women Voters of Ventura County; She served on the Board of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles which includes Ventura County for many years; She started Art Festivals such as the Gloria Dei Art Festival at St John's Seminary in Camarillo to benefit the Seminary and along with Frank started the more recent TO Arts Festival; She was the fundraiser for the Under One Roof project with Community Conscience that was successful in getting the facility built on Hillcrest Road that today provides free rent to 13 social services agencies in a one stop location for the needy in our community; Marion and Frank wanted to get some low income housing in the community for those who work here but cannot afford it so she became Franks Campaign Manager when he ran for the Thousand Oaks City Council in 1982. Together they won all eight elections for two terms on the City Council and two terms as a Ventura County Supervisor. One election victory was the defeat of a Recall election against Frank because he and Marion supported the building of the Civic Arts Plaza. The CAP would not have been built unless the Recall was defeated. Her management of the campaigns often resulted in a large margin of victory in the vote count.



Marion and Frank when on to support the local food bank called Manna by helping to buy its first permanent location back in 1984 so those who needed food could use it every week. That location was in use up until this year. Marion and Frank also created and founded Many Mansions, an organization that provides shelter for those in need. This organization now owns more than 500 affordable housing units for 1,200 adults and 300 children in this community.



There are so many other ways Marion gave to others such as starting a library out of her garage for neighborhood kids to get books and to get them to learn to enjoy reading as she did throughout her life. One year she was honored for her efforts as the Mardi Gras Queen.



Marion is survived by her Husband Frank of 62 years and children Edward, Daniel, Susan and Patricia. She also leaves seven grandchildren (Zachary, Joshua, Lauren, Lindsay, Leah, Alex and Katie) as well as many many friends that will always remember how she cared about every single person she met and will always remember her smile that no one forgets.



Visitation will take place at Pierce Brothers Mortuary on Sunday, September 27 from 1-5 PM (5600 Lindero Canyon Road). Funeral services will be outdoors at St Julie Billiart Church (2475 Borchard Road) on Tuesday September 29 with a mass starting at 10 AM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store