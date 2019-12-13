Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Resources
More Obituaries for Marivi Almazan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marivi Almazan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marivi Almazan Obituary
Marivi Almazan

Santa Paula - Marivi "my Greatness, my B, muñeca,";Almazan, 32 of Santa Paula, California, passed away on December 11th, 2019 at home. Marivi was born in Ventura, California to Maria and Victor Almazan on September 15, 1987. She attended Santa Paula High School and graduated in 2005. After high school, she served a couple year in the United states Army. She then went on to earn her associates degree from Ventura College, and attended Xray technician school. Marivi was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, she bled Dodger blue, and she knew every single word to Mean Girls.

Marivi is survived by her husband Ricardo Cardena, her son Aiden Almazan, brother Julio Almazan, sister Adriana Almazan, her brother in law Eddie Cardenas, her sister in law Anyssa, her parents Maria and Victor Almazan, her in-laws Lupe and Francisco Cardenas her niece Sophie Almazan and nephew Isaac Ortiz. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Federico Almazan, maternal grandparents Maria y Maximiliano Mercado, and her aunt Lupe Mercado Garcia. In lieu of flowers, or memorial donations you may donate to any organization of your choice in her memory. As a family we wish to extend our gratitude to friends and family who have been with us through this journey, as well as the team of Assisted Living hospice that helped make her comfortable on her final days.

Funeral services will be held in Santa Paula at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on December 17, 2019 at 9am. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marivi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -