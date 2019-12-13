|
Marivi Almazan
Santa Paula - Marivi "my Greatness, my B, muñeca,";Almazan, 32 of Santa Paula, California, passed away on December 11th, 2019 at home. Marivi was born in Ventura, California to Maria and Victor Almazan on September 15, 1987. She attended Santa Paula High School and graduated in 2005. After high school, she served a couple year in the United states Army. She then went on to earn her associates degree from Ventura College, and attended Xray technician school. Marivi was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, she bled Dodger blue, and she knew every single word to Mean Girls.
Marivi is survived by her husband Ricardo Cardena, her son Aiden Almazan, brother Julio Almazan, sister Adriana Almazan, her brother in law Eddie Cardenas, her sister in law Anyssa, her parents Maria and Victor Almazan, her in-laws Lupe and Francisco Cardenas her niece Sophie Almazan and nephew Isaac Ortiz. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Federico Almazan, maternal grandparents Maria y Maximiliano Mercado, and her aunt Lupe Mercado Garcia. In lieu of flowers, or memorial donations you may donate to any organization of your choice in her memory. As a family we wish to extend our gratitude to friends and family who have been with us through this journey, as well as the team of Assisted Living hospice that helped make her comfortable on her final days.
Funeral services will be held in Santa Paula at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on December 17, 2019 at 9am. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
