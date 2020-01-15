|
|
Marjorie Alameda Chandler
Marjorie Alameda Chandler, known as "Grammy" by those who knew and loved her, went home to be with Jesus on January 2nd, 2020. She was born March 15th, 1930 and was married to Earnest Chandler. Together they had three children - Terry Chandler, Brenda Saylor married to Brian Saylor, and Tom Chandler married to Evie Chandler. Grammy had 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Grammy was a prayer warrior and God blessed so many in answering her prayers. Grammy was also loved for the care she showed those around her with thoughtful cards, her special banana bread or homemade rice bags. Grammy holds a special place in many hearts and while she will be deeply missed, the Lord has gained his brightest angel. We are so very thankful to him for allowing us to have her for as long as we did. We sure do love you Grammy.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2pm at Horizon Baptist Church in Camarillo, California. All are welcome.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020