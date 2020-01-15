Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Alameda Chandler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Alameda Chandler Obituary
Marjorie Alameda Chandler

Marjorie Alameda Chandler, known as "Grammy" by those who knew and loved her, went home to be with Jesus on January 2nd, 2020. She was born March 15th, 1930 and was married to Earnest Chandler. Together they had three children - Terry Chandler, Brenda Saylor married to Brian Saylor, and Tom Chandler married to Evie Chandler. Grammy had 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.

Grammy was a prayer warrior and God blessed so many in answering her prayers. Grammy was also loved for the care she showed those around her with thoughtful cards, her special banana bread or homemade rice bags. Grammy holds a special place in many hearts and while she will be deeply missed, the Lord has gained his brightest angel. We are so very thankful to him for allowing us to have her for as long as we did. We sure do love you Grammy.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2pm at Horizon Baptist Church in Camarillo, California. All are welcome.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -