Marjorie D. Woessner


1934 - 2019
Marjorie D. Woessner Obituary
Marjorie D. Woessner

Ventura - Born: February 13, 1934. Died: July 1, 2019 after a stroke and dementia.

Marjorie was a lifelong county resident and retired Pacific Bell directory assistance operator. Marjorie was a loving wife and mother of three, who enjoyed dining out with family and casino gambling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James. She is survived by daughters Georgia and Wanda Woessner of Ventura and son James and daughter-in-law Patty Woessner of Springfield, Missouri. After cremation, handled by Charles Carroll funeral home, her urn will be placed in a niche at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019
