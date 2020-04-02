Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Marjorie Joan Garner

Ventura - Marjorie "Joan" Wilcox Garner, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1934 in Camden, New Jersey to mother, Mary Elizabeth Beckett Wilcox and father, John Gustav Wilcox.

She is survived by husband, William J. Garner; two sons, William P. Garner, of Summerville, SC and Robert E. Garner, Ventura, CA; granddaughter, Michelle Candice Garner of Summerville, SC; and two younger grandchildren, Hanna and Kai, of Ventura, CA, all who loved her very much.

Joan graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School, in Haddonfield, NJ and from Ventura Collage with a BA. She married William J. Garner on September 12, 1953, in Westmont, NJ.

Joan was an enthusiastic quilter and did fine work. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by her family and all her numerous friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
