Marjorie Ruth Lorraine (née Hall)
Marjorie Ruth Lorraine (née Hall) passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 at her home in Leisure Village, Camarillo, California. She was 83. Marge was born in Watertown, New York on July 16, 1936, the oldest child of Beverly "Doc" Hall and Helen C. Hall (née Peebles.) Marge was raised in Utica and spent a lot of time in Copenhagen at the dairy farm of her maternal grandparents, Enos and Roxie Peebles. She graduated from Utica Free Academy, the local public high school, in June 1954.
After graduation, she lived in Washington DC for a year where she worked for Lockheed Aircraft Company. She met Kenneth Earl Lorraine on a blind date, and they were married on October 8, 1955. They moved to Los Angeles, California with Ken's parents and his sister and her family. Ken and Marge settled in the San Fernando Valley where they raised three sons. In 1962, she joined Emerson Unitarian Church in Conoga Park where she served the congregation as a board member for eight years and held the offices of Secretary and Vice President. In 1972, Marge began a career as an instructional aide working with children with special needs for the Los Angeles Public School District. She retired in 1998 and she and Ken moved to Camarillo. She joined the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura in 2007.
Marge began a life of political activism with a unsuccessful fight against the 1964 California Proposition 14 which aimed to reverse the Rumford Fair Housing Act. Although the Proposition passed, it was ultimately declared unconstitutional. Marge had a deep commitment to fair housing and became an active volunteer. When a black family applied for an apartment and was told there were none available, Marge would take her young sons and apply, telling the landlord she was a single mother. Often, she was offered an apartment. She would then testify in court regarding the landlord's willingness to rent to her.
Marge was a peace activist and protested against war throughout her life, starting with the Vietnam War. She was an active member of the Camarillo Democratic Club and served on their board. Since 2005 she was a member of Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources (SOAR) and fought hard against numerous setbacks to the preserve the beauty of the Conejo Grade for future generations. She was proud to have participated in this successful effort. When asked how she would sum up her life, she replied, "If we are still a republic, I did my damnedest to keep it that way."
In addition to her active involvement in the community, Marge was an avid reader, and enjoyed tennis, hiking, biking, and bridge. She also participated in the Leisure Village Player's Guild.
Marge was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 59 years, Kenneth Lorraine, and their beloved youngest son, Martin Lorraine. She is survived by her brother David Hall; her two remaining sons, Michael Lorraine and his wife Sherry, and Russel Lorraine and his wife, Rebecca Cooke; and her six grandchildren Brian Lorraine, Aliyah Lorraine, Soul Cooke, Marjorie Lorraine, Kenneth Lorraine, and Elijah Lorraine.
A celebration of Marge's life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston Street, Ventura, CA 93003. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura at https://unitarianuniversalistventura.org/giving-online/ or Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources (SOAR) at https://www.soarvc.org/donate/ Private internment at Pierce Brothers Valley Oak Memorial Park Sanctuary of Memories. Arrangements by Perez Funeral Home.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019