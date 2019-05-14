Services
Mark Allen Heurung

Mark Allen Heurung

Ventura - On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Mark Allen Heurung, age 53, passed away peacefully at Community Memorial Hospital after fighting his illnesses for many years. Mark was born on June 18, 1965 in Ventura, CA to Rodney and Helen Heurung.

His passions included playing pool and helping friends and family any way he could.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Rodney, his sister Elaine, and his wife Angela. He is survived by his mother Helen, his brother Wayne, his sister Yvonne, his sister-in-law Jamar, his first wife Dorothy, and their children: Stacy, Julie, and Mark Jr., his stepson Garrett, his grandsons: Malakai and Ezekiel, and several nieces and nephews: Devin, Hayden, Corey, David, Kayla, Eren, and Evan.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing at 3:00pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. The burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday May 20, 2019 in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura 93003.
