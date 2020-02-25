|
|
Mark Stuart Collins III
Mark Stuart Collins III (aka Terry Collins)
January 6th, 1943 to February 19th, 2020
Family Man, Businessman, and Sportsman
Early Wednesday morning, February 19th, at 7:19 am, at the foot of his bed in his home in the Ventura Keys, Mark S. Collins III took his last breadth standing up, dressed and ready for his doctor's appointment. He died fully embraced by his two adult sons, Mark and Whitney on each side of him, with his wife of 51 years, Katherine Collins, holding his hand as she professed her love for him and his devotion to his family, which he loved with all of his heart.
In his earliest years, when he was just 8 years old, he demonstrated his budding promise as an outdoorsman, sportsman, and entrepreneur when he started his first successful business collecting a bounty from his clients in his La Crasenta neighborhood for trapping and exterminating their gophers. With the money he earned, he'd buy three-story comic books for ten cents, then after reading them break them apart and sell them to his classmates for 5 cents a story. Later, in his early teens and already filled with the promise of success, his parents sent him to boarding school for the 7th, 8th and 9th grades at Ojai Vally School. It was there, Mark met his greatest mentor and life long friend, English Literature teacher, J.B. Close, who instilled in him a life long passion for reading and in exchange, Mark taught JB backpacking and mountaineering. Mark's education continued at Fountain Valley Preparatory School in Colorado Springs Colorado.
It was in high school Mark's athleticism and intelligence for the great-outdoors were refined and noted for being exceptional. He played soccer, baseball, was a top wrestler and graduated with advanced comprehension in the Geological Sciences. He was awarded the most outstanding athlete and won the coach's award for sportsmanship; he was well-liked by his teammates, was noted for his iron strength, outstanding agility and a focused mastery of what he set his aim to.
Mark's life long journey with his wife began the day they met, Saturday, November 30th, 1963 at the Montecito Country Club's pool during a Santa Anna windstorm. Katherine was the Lifeguard on duty that day and Mark had just returned home from his summer jobs as a Salmon Sport Fishing Guide and Logging in the Beute Inlet of British Columbia. Mark wooed the love of his life with his first impression, as he stepped out onto the diving board and completed a flawless one and half gainer with a half twist. From that very day until our Lord took him home Mark and Katherine were inseparable. The two soon fell in love, went to college in Flagstaff at Northern Arizona University, where Mark majored in Business Administration, minored in Geology and was a member of the Pi Sigma Epsilon business fraternity.
Mark and Katherine were married at the El Montecito Presbyterian Church on June 29, 1968. In the 1970's they had their two sons, bought and sold several homes and started Collins Communication Corporation, which provided relay communication services for the Los Angeles basin. Over the next 40 years, Mark and Katherine built, owned and operated 4 mountain top sites in Southern California and were well thought of in the industry for being fair, reliable and always on the ready in the case of an emergency.
Throughout his life, Mark Collins III took a deep appreciation in all activities in nature. He enjoyed shooting, archery, fishing, downhill skiing, cross country skiing, backpacking, mountaineering, technical climbing and landscape photography. His favorite places were far off the trail, deep in the Sierras or in the Sespe, fixed in solidarity with the granduer of God's great vistas. One of his most favorite outdoor activities was taking his ax and chainsaw up into the mountains, collecting choice firewood he nick-named 'Superwood,' which burned longer and hotter than anything else which he'd often share with his close friends. But, what Mark was most passionate about, was taking his large format camera and tripod into nature to patiently pursue the most stunning views of his favorite places far off the beaten path. Mark knew every backroad and every patch of wildflowers from the Anza-Borrego Desert to the Carrizo Plains. His landscape photographs won him many first-place awards at the Ventura County Fair and Santa Paula's annual Douglas Shively art show.
Mark was a gentleman, an honest and self-sufficient businessman, who selflessly cared for and provided for his family with diligence and abundance.
Mark S. Collins III was strong, stoic, successful, and a loving son, a loving husband, a loving father and a loving grandfather, who left us to early and will be dearly missed by all those he loved.
Mark Stuart Collins III is survived by his wife, Katherine Cowell Collins. Their first son Mark Stuart Collins IV, his wife Maile Orian Collins and their son Lokahi Ka Nalu Mark James Orian Collins. His second son Whitney James Collins, his wife Brooke Marshall Collins, and their daughters Ava Adeline Collins, Elsie Elizabeth Collins, Vianne Valentine Collins and their son Shepherd Thomas Collins. His brother-in-law Thomas Putnam Cowell and his wife Achara Cowell. Brother-in-law James William Cowell. His sister Susan Collins Dougherty and his sister-in-law Elaine Gale Collins. He is preceded in death by Mark Stuart Collins II, his father, his mother, Emily Gillan Collins, and his brother John Lee Collins.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm at:
Community Presbyterian Church Ventura
1555 Poli St, Ventura, CA 93001
To be followed by burial services at:
Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012
To be finished at:
The Collins Family Residence
2797 Seahorse Ave., Ventura, CA 93003
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020