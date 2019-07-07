|
|
Marlene Benoun
Thousand Oaks - Born in in Los Angeles on December 27, 1943, our Marlene passed on from this world on June 9, 2019, at the age of 75 in Thousand Oaks. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Esther Benoun, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her son Brian Alexander, daughter-in-law Kimberlea, grandsons Nicholas and Noah, brothers Jack and Morris, sisters-in-law Parvin and Lupe, nieces Leila and Roxanne, nephews Morrie and David, and many other relatives and friends.
Marlene loved and cherished her family above all else and was especially proud of her Sephardic Jewish ancestry from the Greek island of Rhodes. She was a uniquely charming, funny, strong and independent woman who developed many long term friendships. Prior to retirement, she had been a dedicated legal secretary for more than 35 years. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, yoga, travelling, music, crossword puzzles, Sudoku and good food. She resided in Simi Valley for the last 30 years.
It was Marlene's wishes that if friends or relatives wished to donate something in memory of her life, they can donate to a charity such as Jewish Family Services, The , or any other non-profit organization (her family feels that The would be an excellent choice).
Marlene will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved her.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019