Martha Ann Baumann O.F.S
Ventura - With great love, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother Martha Ann Baumann O.F.S., age 79, of Augusta, Georgia. She passed peacefully in the home of Cheryl Ann Peay in Ventura, California, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She leaves behind two loving daughters: Cheryl Peay, of Ventura, California, and Michelle Baumann, of Charlottesville, Virginia. She was a giving stepmother to Theresa Sweeny and Leslie Baumann. She was the Happy Happy Happy Grandmother to Filip Selena, of Santa Monica, Sebastian Selena, of Virginia, and Brandon Peay, of Ventura; dear sister to Mary Lou Brigandi, of Florida, Richard Hussey, of Georgia, William Hussey, of Georgia, John Hussey, of Illinois, Peter Hussey, of Georgia, and Joseph Hussey, of Georgia. She is fondly remembered by her multiple nieces and nephews.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 2, 1942, she started her long career into nursing in 1961 with graduation from Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. She then raised two daughters, worked full time, and went to school to complete her B.S. in nursing at UVA in 1973. She then taught nursing at PVCC in Virginia.
Upon moving to Florida, she continued her education at the University of Miami, earning a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Certification in June 1976. Having reached these achievements, she began her extensive career at the Veteran's Administration in 1977. In her move to Augusta, Georgia in 1982, she continued this service as a geriatric nurse practitioner, providing primary care and home-based primary care until 2004. Not willing to slow down, she began teaching her beloved profession as a clinical instructor at University of South Carolina Aiken in 2005 until her first stroke in 2010.
While doing all of this, she chose to devote herself to Jesus by joining the Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Fraternity Secular Franciscan Order in 2008.
"Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Master." Matthew 25:23
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with a Rosary at 10:00 am and Mass at 10:30 am, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura. A Reception and Celebration of Life will follow the service at First United Methodist Church Trotter Hall , 1338 Santa Clara Street, Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019