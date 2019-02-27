Martha "Marty" Ann Cirone



Thousand Oaks, CA



Martha "Marty" Ann Cirone, of Thousand Oaks, California, passed away on February 20th, 2019 in the presence of her family.



A visitation will be held at Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley on March 1st from 5 to 9pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks on March 2nd at 1pm with Father Luis Estrada officiating. Committal will occur at a later date at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.



Marty Cirone was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Lorraine and Jackson Warren. She received her licenses in Radiology from the American Registry of Radiological Technologists and California Radiological Technologists. She worked as a Radiological Technologist for multiple private and public medical practices for over 21 years including the University of Michigan Hospital and Mercy Hospital San Diego. While raising her two loving children, Marty was an active member of the Thousand Oaks community for over 31 years, volunteering at St Paschal Baylon, Horizon Hills, Ladera and Lang Ranch Elementary Schools, Los Cerritos Middle School, TOHS, the TO Library and TO Senior and Teen Centers, as well as Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts along with numerous other organizations.



Marty is survived by her husband, John Cirone and her two children, Stephanie and John Cirone, and her son-in-law, Nicholas Reinsvold.



The Cirone family wishes to extend their gratitude to friends and family for their love and continued support before and after Marty's passing. Marty was a dear and loving friend to everyone she met, and generous and welcoming to everyone who walked through her door. She was happiest when sharing stories and organizing social gatherings with her friends and family.



Memorial donations may be made to the California Central Coast Chapter or the . Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019