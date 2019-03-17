Services
Charles Carroll Funeral Home
15 Teloma Drive
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 642-8134
For more information about
Martha Cole
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Ivy Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Dale Cole


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Dale Cole Obituary
Martha Dale Cole

Ventura, CA

Martha D Cole passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, with great courage and her family by her side. Martha was born in Paris, AR on October 12, 1929, moving to Oxnard, CA in her early years.

She had a long career working for Civil Service at Point Mugu and as a State Employee working for Cal Trans. She met many friends during her working years. Martha married Clyde C Cole in 1956, and enjoyed a happy and successful marriage for 65 years.

She was a long time member of Community Presbyterian Church.

Although our hearts are hurting to see her go, we are grateful to God for all the years He gave us to enjoy her, and our hearts are content to know that she is now present with the Lord and Dad, who went before her.

Martha is survived by her loving daughter, Shelley Zito (Michael Speranza), two grandsons, Ryan Renfro (Morag), Nicholas Zito, and two great grandchildren, Ryan and Kayley Renfro, and niece Jennifer Ley (Rich Ley) and their two children Chloe and Charlie.

A graveside service will be held at Ivy Lawn Cemetery on March 25th at 12:00 pm.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now