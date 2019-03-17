|
|
Martha Dale Cole
Ventura, CA
Martha D Cole passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, with great courage and her family by her side. Martha was born in Paris, AR on October 12, 1929, moving to Oxnard, CA in her early years.
She had a long career working for Civil Service at Point Mugu and as a State Employee working for Cal Trans. She met many friends during her working years. Martha married Clyde C Cole in 1956, and enjoyed a happy and successful marriage for 65 years.
She was a long time member of Community Presbyterian Church.
Although our hearts are hurting to see her go, we are grateful to God for all the years He gave us to enjoy her, and our hearts are content to know that she is now present with the Lord and Dad, who went before her.
Martha is survived by her loving daughter, Shelley Zito (Michael Speranza), two grandsons, Ryan Renfro (Morag), Nicholas Zito, and two great grandchildren, Ryan and Kayley Renfro, and niece Jennifer Ley (Rich Ley) and their two children Chloe and Charlie.
A graveside service will be held at Ivy Lawn Cemetery on March 25th at 12:00 pm.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019