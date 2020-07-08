Martha E. JohnstonCamarillo - Martha E. Johnston 85, died Friday, July 3, 2020, after a brief illness.She was born June 12, 1935, in Ottumwa, Wapello County, Iowa, and was a 52-year resident of Camarillo.Martha was a proud member of the armed services. She enlisted in the Women's Army Corps in 1954 and transferred to the US Navy Reserve in 1959. Martha served in the US Navy until she was transferred to the Retired reserve in January of 1986. Martha retired at the rank of Master Chief Yeoman. She also served the government as a civil servant at Point Mugu finally working in the area of intelligence.She was a very loving, empathetic, and private person who never wanted to be recognized for her service or her generosity. Martha loved to play golf. She was a member of the Women's Golf Club at Olivas Links, The River Ridge Women's Golf Club and the Saticoy Regional Women's Golf club. Martha was grateful for her many golfing friends and her fellow members of the "Happy Faces". She enjoyed a special relationship with all of them. Martha was also a member of the American Legion in Camarillo and a Life member of the Naval Reserve Association.Martha was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Beatrice Johnston and her brother Richard Johnston. She is survived by Richard and Linda Johnston of Camarillo, Patrick and Marilyn Boyd of Antelope, Calif., Dianna Daniel of Decatur, Georgia, and Steven Weatherby of Conyers, Georgia.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday July 17, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. Pastor Rob Rebensal of Peace Lutheran Church will officiate.