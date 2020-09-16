Martha Elizabeth Brown



(10/14/1941-9/7/2020) Martha Elizabeth Brown was granted her angel wings on Monday September 7, 2020 at her home in Ventura, California, after a brief illness. Martha was born October 14, 1941, in Ventura California, to Howard and Elizabeth White. She attended Fillmore High School where she graduated in 1959 and shortly thereafter married her late husband Darryl R. Brown.



As a child, Martha grew up in Fillmore, California where she enjoyed the outdoors including swimming, sports activities, participating in Job's Daughters and being a member of the Fillmore Presbyterian Church. In addition, Martha loved to spend time at her family's restaurant "Hi-Ho Steakhouse" in Fillmore.



Martha spent many years volunteering her time and knowledge at the Ventura County Fair Floriculture exhibit, participating in the Ventura County Rose Society and tending to the many roses and fuchsias that grew at her home. Martha also enjoyed traveling with her husband and partaking in various road trips with the Studebaker car club.



One thing that meant most to both Martha and her husband Darryl was making sure her nieces, nephews and Godchildren all enjoyed memorable Christmas and birthday celebrations. This included traveling to various destinations throughout California to deliver extravagantly wrapped, presents complete with hand-made bows.



Martha is survived by her brother Ronald White of Cantonment, Florida, nephew Scott White of Cantonment, Florida, niece Sara White of Pensacola, Florida, nephew Kris White and his partner Johnny Juarez of Ventura, California, her foster daughter Cheryl Armstrong of San Diego, California, her lifelong friend Sue Maynard of Fillmore, California and her Godson Patrick Maynard of Fillmore, California.









