Martha Louise (Dean) Elliott
Martha Louise (Dean) Elliott

Martha Louise (Dean) Elliott died September 5th in Somis, California. She was born in 1930 in Somerville, MA, the daughter of Earnest and Lena (Vollm) Dean. She married William Elliott while they were serving with the US Army in Korea. They lived for many years in Viola, NY. where she taught typing, then started a bakery which became a gift shop and later a doll house business. After moving to California, she studied psychology with a view to obtaining a counseling license. However, in her later years she was severely affected by a genetic ataxia, and was unable to work. She became an advocate for educating the public about spino-cerebellar ataxia. She also remained a voracious reader all her life. She and her husband lived in Leisure Village. Her husband and her older sister, Eleanor Dean Patrick, predeceased her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at https://ataxia.org/ or to Life Care Hospice at 80 Wood Road, Suite 304-A, Camarillo, CA 93010 http://lifecarehospice2.com/ The Neptune Society will provide cremation and burial at sea.




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
