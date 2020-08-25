Martin Edward King
Westlake Village - Martin Edward King was born on March 27, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to John Edward & Emma Kate King. He passed away on August 15, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, California.
Martin moved to California with his family from Denver, Colorado in the early 1930's. He graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles, in 1942.
He was drafted into the Army Air Forces in February 1943 and was sent to Ft. Douglas in Utah for basic training. From there he was enrolled into the Pawling School of Cryptography in Pawling, New York. He then became a Cryptographic Technician in the 7th A.A.C.S. Wing in the Pacific Theatre of Operations serving in Iwo Jima and Guam.
He was honorably discharged on December 10, 1945. Upon his return to civilian life, Martin attended the University of Southern California under the G.I. Bill and received his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in education
He worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District for over forty years as an English teacher, Vice Principal and Principal at several schools. He was often called to be the Master of Ceremonies for school functions.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of Westlake Village, California; son Steven King, daughter-in-law Arlane and granddaughters Ariane and Fiona King, son Douglas King, daughter-in-law Jeanette and granddaughter Eliza and grandson Marcus; daughter Erika Crawford, son-in-law James and grandson Thomas.
A small family service was held at Conejo Mountain Cemetery. The family hopes to plan a memorial for Martin next year. If you would like to make a contribution in honor of Martin, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association
.