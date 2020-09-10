1/1
Martin Lopez
Martin Lopez

Ventura - Martin Lopez, 52, formerly a resident of Ventura County was called to be with the lord on Thursday September 3, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Martin was born on April 15, 1968 in Ventura County, California. He attended Channel Islands High School then joined City Corps, ultimately relocating to Reno, Nevada, his second home.

Martin was a proud Campus Supervisor at Edward C. Reed High School where he had been employed for the last several years. He was recognized by his colleagues for having a special place in his heart for youth who struggled in life and always engaged with them with deep care and encouragement. Martin was a man of faith and shared his beliefs openly both with his family as well as professionally with the students he counseled. He also had a passion for sports often attending high school activities for work and cheering for his favorite teams, Dodgers, Lakers and the Raiders on his personal time.

Martin preceded in death by his parents Maria E Ramirez and Antonio Lopez, daughter Selene Esperanza Lopez, and sister Irma Ríos Lopez. Martin is survived by his siblings, Alfred Ramirez (Suzanne), Juanita Cruz, Rosa Garibay(Roberto), Maggie Quezada, Lydia Lopez, and Celia Rodriguez, his children Anthony, Daisy, Christian, Francine, and Martin Jr Lopez. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews some of which he proudly helped raise throughout his life.

Martin will be remembered for his kind heart, hazel eyes and nice smile that touched the lives of many. He will be dearly missed by his family, and friends but will forever be in our hearts. Until we meet again, fly high and rest in peace.

Services were held on September 8, 2020 at 1pm at Joseph P Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service located at 757 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
