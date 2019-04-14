|
|
Martin Zvada
Nipomo, CA
Martin Zvada passed away on April 3rd, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Nipomo, CA. He was born on April 26, 1942, in Wadsworth, OH to Frank Zvada and Josephine Krejcier Zvada. At the age of 10 he moved with his family to Riverside, CA, following Route 66, a grand adventure for him. Thus began his love of road trips. He graduated from Ramona High School in Riverside, CA, in 1960 and from Cal Poly Pomona in 1965 with a degree in electronic engineering beginning his career in civil service at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in Corona, CA. Upon the closure of that facility in 1971 he was transferred to Naval Air Warfare Center at Point Mugu, CA, where he worked until his retirement in 1998 maintaining close friendships with his Corona buddies.
Marty married Margaret Dalbey in 1966 and they enjoyed living and raising their two sons in Ventura, CA. Early in his career he found a love for the new computer technology and became the computer guru for friends and family. He loved a good road trip and put many miles on the car seeing the country. One of his favorites was partially retracing his Route 66 move of 1952.
Marty was a longtime member of both the Sunrise Optimist Club of Ventura and the Conejo Valley Mac Users Group.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Pat Zvada. He leaves his wife Margaret, sons Jeffrey and wife Jody of Chandler, AZ, Robert and wife Erin Zvada of Arroyo Grande, CA, grandsons Dominic and Adrian, granddaughter Maya, brother Tim and wife Sandy of Evergreen, CO, brother's-in-law Don Dalbey of Ventura, CA and Ray Dalbey of Sixes, OR.
Memorial services will be held May 3rd, 2019, at 2:00 pm, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Parish, 298 S. Thompson Ave., Nipomo, CA.
In memory of Marty's years of service, please consider memorial contributions to your local Optimist Club or the Sunrise Optimist Club of Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019