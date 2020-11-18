Marvin McCarley



Marvin McCarley, 91, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at his home in Oak View, CA, November 9, 2020.



He was born November 14, 1928 in Malvern, AK to Burklee "Bert" and Mable McCarley. "Mac", as affectionately called by friends and family, spent some time in Texas before moving to Carpinteria, CA in 1943. After graduating Carpinteria High School he served in the 58th Quarter Master Corps during the Korean War.



Following his time in the service Mac enjoyed flying airplanes with his brother Henry. He worked as a truck driver at Yellow Freight System for 32 years and with over a million miles on the road retired in 1990 with an outstanding work and safety record. During the years of his retirement Mac loved to travel and spent a great deal of time RVing with his wife and siblings.



Marvin was a truly remarkable human being. He was intelligent, hardworking and never failed to put others before himself. It's with heavy hearts his friends and family say their goodbyes.



He is proceeded in death by his parents Bert and Mable, his seven siblings, his wife Patricia and sons Douglas and George. He's survived by his daughter Charlene, his son in law Michael, daughters in law Jackie and Mimi, his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store