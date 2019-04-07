|
|
Marvin Werber
Ojai, CA
It is hard to believe, but Marvin Werber has passed away a little over a month shy of what would have been his 84th birthday, on March 26, 2019. The strength of body and the spirit he possessed would make one believe that he would last forever, and in our hearts he always will.
Marvin was born in Ord, Nebraska in 1935 to Margie and Lloyd Werber. As a toddler with his parents, he came to live in Ventura with his mother's sister and brother-in-law. A few years later the family moved to Ojai and it remained Marvin's forever home. He graduated from Nordhoff High School and attended a year of college at Ventura College. He and Mina were married in 1957, and he was then drafted into the Army at the end of the Korean War. Together they raised two boys, Mike and Mark. The family shared a love of the outdoors ? spending a majority of their time camping, fishing and hunting. He worked for many years until his retirement at the Lake Casitas Boat Rentals/Marina. In later years, his love of Ojai, and deep knowledge of its history, compelled him to volunteer at the Ojai Valley Museum every Friday.
Marvin's passion was fly fishing. He was always the first on the river and the last off. For thirty years, Marvin spent two to three weeks on the Klamath River with the same tight gang of high school friends, as well as family. He enjoyed all sports, whether playing in his younger days or in later years watching on tv and talking about them with friends.
The basis of Marvin's strength was the loyalty, love and deep roots he had with old friends. He never got over the loss of his wife, Mina, and oldest son, Mike; as well as the passing of lifelong friends Don and Buzz. He held on even stronger to good friends Gwen, Randy, Barbara and Jack. To those of us who knew and loved him, friend is not a strong enough description of what he meant to so many.
The loss of friends and family members, along with complications of a devastating motorcycle accident a decade and a half ago, finally took Marvin.
He is survived by sister Joanne Schroll (Manfred), brother Bill (Pat), son Mark (Shari), daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Courtney, Mitchell, Shelby, Jacob and Joshua and brother-in-law Bill Bowie (Joanne) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per Marvin's strong wishes, a service will not be held, so please take a few moments to celebrate your memories of time spent together. If you would like to make a donation to a charity in his memory, he would have appreciated HELP of Ojai (805) 646-5122, The Ojai Valley Museum (805) 640-1390 or a charity of your choosing. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Ventura Community Memorial Hospital and the Ojai Valley Hospital for their kindness and compassion in treating Marvin.
Marvin has taken his last cast.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019