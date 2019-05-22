Marvin Williamson



Thousand Oaks - On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Marvin Williamson, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 92. Born to Marion and Rachel (Tucker) Williamson in St. Louis, MO, he was the last of seven children.



He always referred to his life as, "A fairytale life" reflecting on the marriage to his high school sweetheart, Agnes Roberson in 1947. They had a son, Mark, and then adopted a daughter, Maryjo after they moved to California. Marvin owned a successful sheet metal manufacturing business securing steady contracts with The Walt Disney Company, Lockheed and IBM among others in his 30 year career. Marvin retired at the age of 54 and enjoyed traveling the world, singing and recording, gardening, making furniture and spending time with his family.



Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Agnes, his son Mark and his six siblings.



He is survived by his daughter, Maryjo (Mj) Bass, Ron Bass, Patti Williamson, his grandchildren: Brandi Bass, Tyler Bass, Jake Bass, Kerri Williamson, Mark and Becky Williamson, Ashley Williamson, Chris Williamson, and great grandchildren: Aniyah Curry, Aiden Williamson, Charlie Williamson, Jeremiah Williamson, Desiree Giddens, Arabella Giddens, Mason Minardi.



Funeral Service will be on May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westlake Village



1049 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village, CA 91361 Published in Ventura County Star on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary