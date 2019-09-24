|
A memorial service for Marvis Ann Thorpe, 94, will be held on Friday September 27th, 2019 @ 10:30 am at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home 2636 Sycamore Dr. Simi Valley, Ca.
Mrs Thorpe passed away on September 14th 2019.
Marvis was born to Lee and Aurelia Martin in 1924 in Fairmont Minnesota. Marvis was the youngest of 4 siblings. She grew up in Blue Earth Minnesota and help run the family business. The family owned and operated the Red Owl Grocery store, meat market and Drug store and eventually the " White House Cafe" in 1945 when they decided to get into the restaurant business. During that time she had to work on her lunch breaks as that was the busiest time . During her Younger years (18) she followed her Brother Bob to California as an adventure and fell in love with the Ocean and her first husband Nels Christian Miller. After having 3 children she divorced raising her 3 kids by herself. She went to worked for " International Rectifier: co where she steadily rose into a manager position. After many years of being single mother she met Mr. Lee Thorpe. They married after 10 years and both decided to move to Simi Valley in 1978.
Marvis retired from her job and both were active in the senior clubs, bowling and also the 1918 club. Marvis loved poker, playing the piano and Singing. Her mother Played piano for the silent films and they used to sing and dance to all the ragtime music here she learned to dance and tap dance. Marvis and Lee loved to travel throughout the US. and then she discovered Cruising, that was her favorite.
Marvis was preceded in death by her mother Aurelia Wrightson ( Routier) , brother Robert Martin , Brother George ( Bud ) Martin, and sister Patty Hynes and her husband Lee Thorpe.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Myers and husband Bill, Larry Miller and wife Wendy and Rhonda Wick and husband David also her grandchildren Roni Hasenpflug, Michael Ward, Justin Ward, Amanda Marker, Andrew Miller Tony Miller , Bridgett Johnson and Roger Morris Jr,
She had 4 step grandchildren, Cindy , Connie, Suzette, and Cozette and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 24, 2019