|
|
Mary A. (Burns) Riggi
Simi Valley - Mary A. (Burns) Riggi a 55 year resident of Simi Valley passed away June 27, 2019. She was 79. She left us quietly while surrounded by her children.
Born August 11, 1939, in New York, New York to Mary and Thomas. Mary attended Hunter College and a lot of USO dances where she met Paul Riggi. They Married in 1961 and promptly moved to Los Angeles California.
She worked for the Simi Valley Unified School District and retired in 2006. Mary loved to dance, attend musicals and listen to 50's music and Motown. She took great pride in her 30 year association with Bill Wilson and friends. She was a fierce Canasta player to the end. We will all miss her feistiness, sense of humor and playfulness.
Mary leaves behind her two children Pauline Riggi of Simi Valley, CA and Vince Riggi of Idyllwild, CA , her four wonderful grandchildren Claudia, Alyssa, Faith and Trent, her brother Thomas, her dog Jimmy and of course, her constant friend and helper Maria.
Services will be held at Assumption Cemetery 1380 Fitzgerald Rd, Simi Valley on July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM.
Mary requested that on lieu of flower donations be made to Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave, Roseville, MN 55113 or online, or if you're a friend of Bill's, you can make donations in her name.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019