Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
10800 Henderson Road
Ventura, CA
Mary Agnes Hughes

Ventura - Mary Agnes Hughes, 87, of Ventura, passed away early on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019.

Mrs. Hughes was born on April 19, 1932 in New York City, New York and she was a Ventura County resident for the past 27 years, coming from New Jersey.

Mary was a child care provider at Sacred Heart Church for 15 years.

She was a savvy basketball fan and a friend of Bill W.

Mary is survived by her sons: Thomas Carroll and his wife, Nancy, of Ventura; Christopher Carroll and his wife, Lori, of Reno, Nevada; and Timothy Carroll, of Sparks, Nevada; her grandchildren: Molly, Emily, Melissa, Cassandra, and Lauren; and her great grandchildren: Nathan, Marin, Delaney, and Bradley.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Sacred Heart Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura. Following the Funeral Service and Burial, a reception will be held in the Buenaventura Mobile Home Estates in the Club House, 11405 Darling Road, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019
