|
|
Mary Agnes Solis
Oxnard - Mary Agnes Solis, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13th, 2019 in Oxnard.
Mary was born in Canjilon, New Mexico on Sept 20th, 1937. Her parents and siblings moved to California when she was very young. She graduated from Oxnard High School, married shortly after to Rudy Solis and dedicated herself to raising her family. Once the kids were older she went to work at Nishimora Farms, "La Chileria", International Packing House, Mervyn's, and Pemko. All along she was a proud Food Share Volunteer, Santa Clara Church Volunteer, Dallas Cowboys Volunteer, and an Avon representative. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going dancing, planning events for friends and co-workers. She knew how to have a good time and her friendliness, and joyous aura was contagious. She was beautiful, kind, thoughtful, forgiving, loving, and a selfless woman. She was always giving to everyone whether in need or not. We will miss her dearly.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father; son's Christopher and Paul; brothers and sisters; Johnny, Flora, Gilbert, and Anita.
She is survived by her children: Denise, Gene, George, and Ida; grandchildren: Carmelita, Michael, Chris, Matthew, Andrew, Lianna, Aaron, and Nicolas; daughter/son-in-law's: Emily and Danny; brothers and sister: Tony, Benny, and Rita; as well as cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 with a Rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 S. A Street in Oxnard. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Santa Clara Church located at 323 S. E Street in Oxnard. Interment immediately to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Mary's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019