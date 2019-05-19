|
Mary Andrea McCune Johnston
Ventura - Mary Andrea McCune Johnston of Ventura CA passed away April 26, 2019 at the age of 80 after a short period of declining health.
Mary was born on the Fourth of July to Charles A. and Charlotte (Hendrickson) McCune in Los Angeles where her father was a firefighter and her mother a schoolteacher. Music was an integral part of her life from piano lessons at age five, then with the cello; the instrument that would be her passion throughout the rest of her life.
Mary studied music at the University of Southern California and at Mills College before transferring to the University of California, Berkeley where she graduated in 1961 with a degree in Social Welfare.
While home from college for a summer internship at Department of Social Welfare in Ventura where her parents had relocated, Mary met her future husband Tom who was employed there as a social worker.
They were married July 1962 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Ventura after which time they moved back to Los Angeles where Mary worked for LA County Social Services.
They returned to Ventura to join her parents, start their family and be an active part of the Ventura community of faith, service and the arts. Mary was committed to social service throughout her life both in volunteer efforts and returning to public service after the children were grown, joining Ventura County Social Services where she served as an eligibility worker for over14 years before retiring.
The family attended Trinity Lutheran Church for several years. Later Mary attended Community Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed Bible study and singing in the choir.
For many years Mary enjoyed playing in the Ventura County Symphony and in various quartets and trios as well as participating in the annual presentation of the Messiah in the chorus.
In addition to music, Mary's passions included gardening, sewing, animals large and small, all things chocolate and writing. Mary wrote many poems about her faith and walk with God as well as documented her childhood memories in the writing course "Preserving our Past."
Mary is lovingly remembered by her two children; daughter Diana Crews (son-in-law Brandon Crews), son Carl Johnston, and brother Delbert McCune, his wife Anne, daughters Catherine, Christine, Carolyn and son Timothy.
A celebration of her life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 1555 Poli Street, Ventura CA, Saturday, June 15th at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to honor Mary, the family requests that her friends consider a donation to either Greyfoot Cat Rescue and Sanctuary https://greyfootcat.rescuegroups.org or the Ventura County Concert Band. Checks for VCCB can be made payable to VACE (please note Ventura Concert Band-Mary Johnston in memo section) and mailed to 5200 Valentine Road, Ventura CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019