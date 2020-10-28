1/1
Mary Ann Burright
Mary Ann Burright

Ojai - Mary Ann Burright was born on January 14, 1921, in Foxen Canyon, Sisquoc Precinct in Santa Barbara- right around the same time as the first religious radio broadcast was heard. Her parents, Antonio Jorge (a lima bean farmer) and Maria Perry Jorge migrated to the US in 1909, from the Azorean Islands, Portugal. Mary had an older brother, Antonio Jorge of SB, and a younger sister, Geronima Jorge, who passed away as an infant when Mary was just 3 years old. Mary was raised in a beautiful canyon near Refugio Beach and went to Vista Del Mar in Gaviota, a one-room schoolhouse. Mary then attended Santa Ynez HS where the classes were actually held in Army tents. She went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree and Teaching Credential from the 1st graduating class of UCSB. Mary met John Lewis Burright and was married at the Santa Barbara Mission on 7/14/1956. They had two children, Linda Burright Gartrell and Chuck Burright. Mary was an Elementary School teacher and spent close to 60 years in the classroom in the Santa Maria, Goleta, and Ventura Unified School Districts. In her retirement, she substituted at Ojai Valley School, Ojai Unified, and Ventura Unified. Mary enjoyed traveling, gardening was her passion, and being her grandchildren's biggest fan in the soccer stands. She participated in water aerobics at the Ojai Racquet Club and supported the arts including theater, music, dance, and visual arts. Mary was a hardcore Nordhoff High School sports fan, dance, and performing arts supporter. She also enjoyed watching Dodger Baseball as well as Lakers Basketball. Mary enjoyed traveling to Europe, (especially Portugal as she went 4 times to visit her family in the Azores Islands-Pico), Costa Rica, and across the US in her motorhome. Mary belonged to many organizations including the Ojai Women's Club, Portuguese Women's Club, Native Daughters of the Golden West, and Spanish Dance, where Mary danced in every mission in California, a book reader at the Ojai Library, a Pink Lady at the Ojai Hospital, a Red Cross and Art Center volunteer. Mary is survived by Linda (daughter) and Gary Gartrell, Chuck (son) and Eleanor Burright, her 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. The family held a Rosary and Graveside Service for immediate family. There will be a Mass and a celebration of life in the future as she was a Grammy to all and loved by so many. A memorial donation can be made to Nordhoff High School for Mary's favorite sports and arts- Football, Baseball, Girls and Boys Soccer, Dance, and Performing Arts. In lieu of flowers and cards, please send checks made out to:

Nordhoff High School

1401 Maricopa Highway

Ojai, CA 93023

In the honor of Mary Ann Burright as Mary's children and grandchildren are all Alumni of NHS.

Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura, Ca.






Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
