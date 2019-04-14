|
|
Mary Ann Carpenter
Ventura, CA
Mary Ann Carpenter, 89, gracefully let go of this life to be welcomed into her heavenly home on March 14, 2019. Our hearts are content to know that she is now present with the Lord and reunited with her husband of 68 years, Bill Carpenter, who passed 9 months prior.
Mary Ann was born to parents Arthur and Elizabeth Wycoff, in Kansas City, Missouri on November 7, 1929. Her family, and most of her extended family, all moved together to California when she was a young child. Mary Ann did not have siblings. Her cousin, Carroll Irwin, was more like a sister. They had a very close connection all their lives. Mary Ann was a 1948 graduate of Hollywood High.
Mary Ann led a blessed life. She met the love of her life, Bill, in 1949, on a blind date. The two lovebirds married the following year at Blessed Sacrament Church, in Hollywood. Mary Ann was such a caring mother who was always there for her three daughters with unconditional love. Her family and faith were always the center of her life. Mary Ann found great purpose in being a loving wife, mother and "Nana". Never did a day pass that she didn't thank the Lord for all she had.
Mary Ann was truly an angel on earth. All who knew her felt so loved and wanted in her presence. We are forever grateful for our time with her. We will dearly miss our Sunday afternoon visits, back tickles, her story telling and of course Nana's famous fudge. Mary Ann always found joy in the little things such as playing cards, white wine, dancing, music, flowers... and most of all BUTTERFLIES, which will remain a gentle reminder that she will forever live in our hearts.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughters, Marilyn, Karen and Janet (Danny); grandchildren, Shelly, Missy, Nikki (Danny), Kimmi (Mike) and Jon; great-grandchildren, Zack, Ashley, Chloe, Garrett, Avalon and Evelyn.
A mass to celebrate Mary Ann's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., on April 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Following the service you are invited to join us at Yolanda's and share your memories of Mary Ann. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ventura Botanical Gardens or .
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019