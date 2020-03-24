|
|
Mary Ann Fennern
Ventura - Mary Ann Fennern, of Ventura, passed on to her heavenly home at the age of 95 on March 23, 2020. She was born in Dysart, Iowa on January 19, 1925 to Millard and Ida Brown.
She graduated from Dysart High School and attended beauty school before marrying her 1st husband, Lloyd Peterson in 1944. She was widowed with two small daughters, Claudette and Kathleen, after only 7 years of marriage.
In 1952, she married Robert Fennern, and they expanded their family with two more children, Joyce and Kelvin. Although reluctant at first to leave her birth state, Mary Ann and Bob decided to move their family first to Santa Barbara, CA in 1957, and then on to Ventura, CA in 1964. Mary Ann fell in love with Ventura from the very 1st day, and enjoyed her new hometown immensely.
She was a meticulous housekeeper, both in her own home and in the homes of the many others that she worked for in Ventura before retiring. She made many valued friendships during those years.
Mary Ann had a passion for her family, and more than anything, enjoyed spending time with them. She kept up with the lives of each and every generation and loved them all dearly. Her determined, hardworking, and generous spirit will be forever remembered by her loved ones. Family and friends could always count on Mary Ann to lend a helping hand in times of need. It was a rare occasion to leave her home without a "care package" in your arms!
In addition to spending time with family and friends, Mary Ann enjoyed gardening, baking, playing bingo, jumble puzzles, and reading. She and Bob immensely enjoyed traveling the country in their Adventurer motorhome with their two Yorkie companions, Peanut and Tank. These two characters brought her and Bob great joy!
Mary Ann was a member of College United Methodist Church of Ventura, and enjoyed the fellowship and friend-ships made there.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Robert, her infant son, Ronald Peterson, her siblings, Naomi Brown of California, Laura Etter of Iowa, and Paul Brown of Wisconsin.
She leaves behind to treasure her memory her children: Claudette Clinton (Jack) of Wyoming, Kathleen Peterson of Ventura, Joyce Kountz (Kenneth) of West Virginia, and Kelvin Fennern (Debbie) of Ventura. Grandchildren: David and Jonathan Clinton, Joni and Brian Payne, Rebecca Lehr, Erica Kountz, Danny Kountz, Michael Fennern, and Devon Pierce. Great-Grandchildren: Kayla, Diego, Tyson, Derek, Zane, Anna, Mia, Ella, Ellis, Elias, and Eliza.
The family would like to express deepest gratitude for the loving care provided by The Ventura Townehouse, Dr. Charles Murphy, and most recently by the caregivers of Crestwood Villa II.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, a celebration of life will be planned by her family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Ventura County, 402 Bryant St., Ojai CA 93023
"My life on earth was very good, as earthly life can go. But paradise is so much more than anyone can know"
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020