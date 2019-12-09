|
|
Mary Ann Goodrich
Ventura - Mary Ann Goodrich, (Roberts) died peacefully at home on November 19, 2019 in Ventura, California at the age of 94.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Allen Goodrich (wife Mor), Laurel Goodrich (husband Jim), Katie Rowe (husband Dwight); grandchildren Marika Goodrich, Malana Goodrich, Mavrick Goodrich, Benjamin Rowe, Laura Rowe, and Daniel Goodrich; step-grandchildren Mallar Goodrich, Marvin Harris-Goodrich and Keren Cohen. She is preceded in death by her husband James F. Goodrich, and parents Ralph and Katie Roberts.
Mary Ann was born on July 22, 1925 in Indiana. She attended Purdue University in her hometown of West Lafayette, then graduated in 1947 from the University of Wisconsin with a master's degree in bacteriology. She married James Goodrich, an aeronautical engineer, in 1948. Over the next nine years, Mary Ann and Jim welcomed their three children into their family. In 1958, they moved to California, first to Lancaster, then to Mountain View, then settled in Palo Alto. Mary Ann worked as a medical transcriptionist in Palo Alto for a number of years during the 1970s and 80's. Her children remember her as a smart, witty and artistic mother who encouraged them to attend college and pursue their goals.
Mary Ann was an intellectual individual who truly embodied the spirit of life-long learning. Mary Ann was an early pioneer for women's education and empowerment, blazing a path for other women to get advanced degrees in the sciences. She loved to dive into a historical subject, reading multiple books and obtaining a comprehensive knowledge of a topic. Ancient Egypt and the American Civil War are two notable examples. During Mary Ann's college years, she served as editor of the Purdue student newspaper, exercising her talent and passion for the English language. She shared her sense of humor and love of word-play with her children and grandchildren by reciting spoonerisms like the recipe for Sobster Lalid and the fairy tale Back and the Jeanstalk. When husband Jim passed away in 1987, Mary Ann moved to Ventura to be near daughter Katie and her family. Mary Ann traveled widely with Elderhostel (now known as Road Scholar) groups, exploring history and art in various U.S. cities and abroad, notably England, France, Israel, and Egypt. When Mary Ann went into assisted living at the Ventura Townehouse in 2008, she promptly launched a project reorganizing the library to make it easier for residents to find books and resources. Mary Ann was an accomplished artist, although her humble response to being told that was to make a face and roll her eyes. In fact, she was particularly good at drawing and watercolor. Her paintings that recreate scenes from family photographs are particularly striking and valued by family members lucky enough to have one. She was instrumental in encouraging her Ventura grandchildren, Benjamin and Laura, to draw, paint and see the world as a composition of light and color. Mary Ann was a skilled cook, especially of baked goods. She taught her daughters to bake from scratch, and throughout her later years appreciated a good homemade pie or biscuit any day of the week. Mary Ann was an inspiration to her entire family and will be dearly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ivy Lawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Mary Ann chose to be cremated and the family will have a private ceremony in the spring of 2020 at the Garden of Reflection. The family would like to thank the staff of the Cottage Inn and Buena Vista Hospice for their extraordinary care and dedication.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019